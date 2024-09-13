Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.