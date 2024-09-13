Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 170.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156,554 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

