Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lumina Gold Trading Up 9.4 %
Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
About Lumina Gold
