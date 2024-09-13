Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 9.4 %

Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

