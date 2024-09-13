London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.78 and last traded at $135.29. Approximately 2,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.25.
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
