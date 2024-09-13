Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.44. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 2,299,361 shares.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

