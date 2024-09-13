Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 7,403 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $157,387.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,749.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $901,624.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

