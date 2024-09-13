Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Lion Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $677.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

