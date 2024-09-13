LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Trading 1.6% Higher

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

LifeMD Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

