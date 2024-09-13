Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSE:LGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 114,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,524. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

