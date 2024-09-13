Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $1,150.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $747.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $875.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.27. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.