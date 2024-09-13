Kusama Self Reported Market Cap Tops $308.40 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $19.95 or 0.00032950 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $308.40 million and $13.13 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,458,092 coins and its circulating supply is 15,458,084 coins. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

