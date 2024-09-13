KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

KKR stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

