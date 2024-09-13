Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

