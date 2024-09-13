Kelly Rodriques Sells 40,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,704,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Forge Global by 1,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the second quarter worth $373,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forge Global by 64.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

See Also

