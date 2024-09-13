KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

KDDI Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.