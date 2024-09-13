KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.