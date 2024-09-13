Katherine Stueland Sells 3,639 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16.
  • On Monday, June 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73.

GeneDx Stock Up 8.3 %

GeneDx stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $997.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

