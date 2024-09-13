Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.11 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $41.72 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,676,147,449 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,670,359,818.80893. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16935155 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $55,978,738.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

