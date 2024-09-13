Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,012 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.39 and a 52 week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

