Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,939 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in WK Kellogg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

KLG opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.