Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.68 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE:C opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

