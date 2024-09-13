Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.13 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,096 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of US Foods worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,111,000 after buying an additional 500,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $22,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $59.21 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

