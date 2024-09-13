Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 291,263 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,263 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Gates Industrial worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTES opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

