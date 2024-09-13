Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 16,169 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AppFolio worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $968,119.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,261.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.01, for a total value of $529,864.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,617.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $968,119.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,261.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,854 shares of company stock worth $14,839,064. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $224.23 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.59. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

