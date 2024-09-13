JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $160.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

