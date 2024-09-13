Jonathan S. Holman Sells 503 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 43.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

