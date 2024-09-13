Jill M. Quigley Sells 17,235 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $9.51 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
