Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $152,991.41

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $152,991.41 and $24.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.93 or 1.00010415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009001 USD and is up 80.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.