Jefferies Financial Group Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 550

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 525 ($6.87) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 524.80 ($6.86).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 490.70 ($6.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of £13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 489.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.04. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 375.10 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,391.30%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,253 shares of company stock worth $52,002,196. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

