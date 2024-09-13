Jefferies Financial Group Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $250.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAM. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $202.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.