Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JSPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

