iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IVV opened at $562.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
