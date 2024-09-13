iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBB stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.