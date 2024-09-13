iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.