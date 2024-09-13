Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

