IOTA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.54 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $443.02 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

