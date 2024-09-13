Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 12th (AAPL, AMPH, ANY, BNED, CSTE, GPI, RGNX, TATT, TRV, VOXX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

