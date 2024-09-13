Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Trimmed by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

