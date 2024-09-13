Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the period.

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 223,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

