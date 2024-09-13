Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 167,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 25,756 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $45.37.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,492,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

