Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 167,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 25,756 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $45.37.
The stock has a market capitalization of $698.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
