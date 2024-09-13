Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Interra Copper Price Performance
Shares of IMIMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
About Interra Copper
