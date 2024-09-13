Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Interra Copper Price Performance

Shares of IMIMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

