International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.39

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 375445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Get International Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,383.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $782,856 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 818,235 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.