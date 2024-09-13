IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
IHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
