Insmed’s (INSM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.19.

Get Insmed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,029,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.