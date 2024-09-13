Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells 25,493 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 25,493 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $18,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 605,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,916.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Dylan Allread sold 8,415 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $7,152.75.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Dylan Allread sold 6,173 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $9,568.15.

On Friday, June 14th, Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 1,880.60% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PET shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wag! Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

