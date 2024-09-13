Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 3,100 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $12,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Riva Bakal sold 1,717 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $9,031.42.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.5 %

SEAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 929,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,214. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $10,815,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $4,424,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $4,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

