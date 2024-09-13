Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 223,424 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $225,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,734,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,050.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VFF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 455,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

