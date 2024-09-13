Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $128,041,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

