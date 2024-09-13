Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $51,597.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $51,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $4.73 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in OLO by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OLO by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in OLO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OLO by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.