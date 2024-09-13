Insider Selling: EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) CTO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) CTO Avishai Vaknin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avishai Vaknin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EZFill alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Avishai Vaknin sold 2,483 shares of EZFill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $9,261.59.

EZFill Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ EZFL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,809. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.